Horncastle Rotary president role handed on to Karen

Horncastle Rotarians celebrated the start of a new Rotary year at the home of incoming president Karen CaudwelL.

Acting president Sylvia Ravenhall presented the Friendship Bowl - awarded each year to the member who the outgoing president judges to have made the most contribution to the club - to Karen, who has untiringly juggled the jobs of secretary and president elect, as well as championing the Disability Games in Rotary District 1070.

Karen said: “I’m very much looking forward to being president.

“My plan for the club this year is to ensure we continue to provide our service to the local community and further afield; to continue to support local community events and to join with other clubs in international projects as planned.

She continued: “But also we must ensure we increase the fun and fellowship within the club.

“My main aim is to increase our membership and to this end, I’m planning more social events, trips to theatres, site visits, fun days out and more evenings outside our normal club venue.

Karen added: “I also will be visiting lots of other clubs and hope we can join them both for service projects and social events.”

For more details on the Rotary club visit www.horncastlerotary.btck.co.uk