Horncastle roadworks update - drivers caught out by Langton Hill closure

Drivers were still being caught out today (Thursday) by the latest phase of major roadworks in Horncastle.

Langton Hill has been shut at the junction with Lincoln Road (A158) and West Street.

Despite warning signs, many drivers are still travelling as far as the foot of Langton Hill only to discover there is no entry to the A158.

That has led to several vehicles - including HGV’s - performing dangerous U-turns.

There are also claims that contractors working in the area have been verbally abused by drivers.

However, contractors who spoke to the Horncastle News this morning (Thursday) denied that was the case.

Langton Hill is the main route between Horncastle and Woodhall Spa.

Many drivers contacted the News to say there weren’t enough signs warning of the closure.

One driver said there was only one sign in Woodhall Spa and that more should have been put out.

Langton Hill could be closed for up to seven weeks to allow Anglian Water to carry out major drainage works in connection with a new housing development in the immediate area.

Business at the foot of Langton Hill can still be accessed.

Temporary lights are in operation to control traffic on Langton Hill - and on Osborne Way.

The suggested diversion involves a lengthy route.

To avoid that, many drivers are using Mill Lane, Thimbleby and Thimbleby Hill as a short cut - or ‘Fifty Acre’ which links the B1191 with Boston Road.

However, Fifty Acre is a narrow lane with passing places and there have been reports the extra traffic has led to several ‘near misses’ - and long delays at peak times.

With work on a new-look junction at the foot of Langton Hill underway, temporary lights are in operation on Lincoln Road.

Again, there have been complaints about lengthy delays in both directions on Lincoln Road.

Re-surfacing work on West Street has been completed but there is still no access to and from the A158.

Because of the access issues, temporary bus stops are still in operation for some services - including Stagecoach.

Meanwhile, delays in other parts of the town have been eased by the removal of temporary traffic lights on Spilsby Road and Louth Road.