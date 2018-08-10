Horncastle roadworks put back and changes to buses

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed work on a major programme of road improvements in Horncastle will start a week later than planned.

The first phase of the works (West Street resurfacing) has been moved to Tuesday, August 28.

In addition, there have been some changes to bus services operating in the town until the end of October.

They are:

• Brylaine, National Express and PC Coaches bus services will not be servicing the Market Place bus interchange; instead, a temporary stop on North Street will be in use;

• Stagecoach/Interconnect services will also not be servicing the Market Place bus interchange; instead, a temporary stop on Jubilee Way will be in use;

• CallConnect services will continue serving the Market Place bus interchange, except for Service 24, which will use the temporary bus stop on North Street

Full details will appear in the Horncastle News on Wednesday.