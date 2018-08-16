Horncastle roadworks put back a week - but it will be worth it say council

‘Any short term inconvenience will be greatly outweighed by the long-term benefits’.

That is the message from a leading Lincolnshire County Council ahead of major roadworks in Horncastle.

The council has confirmed the first phase of the works - in West Street - will start a week later than planned.

In addition, bus services will be altered with a temporary stop for Stagecoach (Lincoln-Skegness) on Jubilee Way.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “We’ve moved the start date back by a week to not only allow the contractor some additional time to get situated on-site, but to ensure that there is no unnecessary disruption on the roads ahead of the Bank Holiday.

“Starting a week later won’t have any effect on the works programme so we’ll still be on track for having the resurfacing on West Street finished by September 10 and starting with the A158 junction and traffic signal improvements that same day.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise the impact these planned improvements might cause.

“However, due to the nature of the works, there will inevitably be some disruptions.

“That is why we’re asking road users to consider alternative routes while the works are underway and to remain patient, as any short-term inconvenience will be greatly outweighed by the long-term benefits.”

The changes for bus services are:

•Brylaine, National Express and PC Coaches will not be servicing the Market Place bus interchange; instead, a temporary stop on North Street will be in use;

• Stagecoach/Interconnect will also not be servicing the Market Place bus interchange; instead, a temporary stop on Jubilee Way will be in use;

• CallConnect services will continue serving the Market Place, except for Service 24, which will use the temporary bus stop on North Street.

The town’s county councillor Bill Aron added: “These improvements to our roads are very welcome as they are essential to keeping Horncastle moving and growing.”