Horncastle roadworks: A clarification

Lincolnshire County Council has asked us to clarify the cost of the road improvement programme in Horncastle.

They say the figure is around £1m, and not £7m as has been reported in recent weeks.

The £7m figure was based on a press release issued by the County Council on October 15 which stated: “The resurfacing element of this Horncastle improvement project is part of £7m of resurfacing works taking place this year.”

Since October 15, we reported that £7m figure up to and including the completion of the major part of the works last Tuesday.

However, the County Council states the £7m relates to the re-surfacing programme across Lincolnshire.

We are happy to clarify the situation.

The County Council says it apologises for the confusion.