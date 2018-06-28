Horncastle residents shocked at racist graffiti

Horncastle residents have reacted with shock today (Thursday) after a number of buildings were vandalised with racist graffiti.

The shocking graffiti includes swastikas and references to white supremacy and far-right political movements.

Images of the graffiti in Horncastle today (Thursday).

The vandalism is understood to have occurred overnight, on the outside walls of Heron Foods, Age UK, and the hearing centre.

The police have been informed about the incidents.

Nancy Shackleton, who took these photographs of the graffiti, was one of many local residents to express their disgust on the Horncastle Community Page on Facebook, and elsewhere on social media.

Nancy told the News: “I was disgusted and disappointed to see that in our town. I very much hope this is just an isolated incident.

Images of the graffiti in Horncastle today (Thursday).

“Also, strange behaviour for someone to spay paint support for far-right groups and then spell Britain wrong!”

Lincolnshire Police and Horncastle Town Council have been contacted for comment.