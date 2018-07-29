Horncastle residents claim they have been left in the dark after switch off

More Horncastle residents have come forward to claim they have been left in the dark by Lincolnshire County Council’s decision to switch off street lights.

The county council introduced the controversial policy in a cost-cutting drive.

Thousands of lights are turned off from 11pm-6am across the county.

Richard Davies, Executive Councillor for Highways at County Hall, told Horncastle residents at a meeting earlier this month that the policy had saved around £2m a year.

However, residents revealed they did not feel safe walking the streets at night.

They added the lack of lighting was an issue for shift workers and had coincided with a rise in crime and anti social behaviour in Horncastle.

Coun Davies denied that was the case.

He also ruled out holding another survey into the decision after claiming many people weren’t aware of the initial consultation.

Now, other residents have joined the protest.

Mark Williams said: “I don’t know how Coun Davies can say the streets are still safe. Crime has gone up.”

Olivia Cawood said: “As the council has switched lights off, perhaps they would reduce our council tax bills - not put them up.

“We are paying more for less - ridiculous.”