Horncastle private hire driver has operator licence revoked

Boston Magistrates’ Court has awarded East Lindsey District Council with £500 in costs after the owner of Bargain Car, a private hire car company in Horncastle, withdrew his appeal against the Council for revoking his private hire vehicle operator’s licence.

On July 24 last year, the ELDC’s Licensing Committee revoked Mr Sitab Ali’s operator license on the basis that he had failed to maintain adequate booking records in line with licencing law.

Principal Licensing Officer, Adrian Twiddy, said: “The Council has a duty of care to the public to ensure that taxis and private hire vehicles are operated correctly and in line with the legal requirements.

“The Council takes this responsibility very seriously and has no hesitation in revoking or suspending licences if businesses or drivers are found to be in breach of licensing requirements.”