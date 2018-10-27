Horncastle Police visit schools ahead of Halloween and Bonfire Night

‘Enjoy yourself but respect other people’.

That was the message from Horncastle’s Neighbourhood Policing Team this week on a series of visits to schools in the area ahead of Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Traditionally, it was was one of the busiest times of the year in terms of anti social behaviour for forces across the country.

Horncastle police say they have received a ‘very positive’ response from the school visits.

PCSO Nigel Wass is pictured with Suppport Volunteer Tara Loftus at Bucknall Primary School.