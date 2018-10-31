Horncastle Police issue warning over forged notes

Horncastle’s Neighbourhood Policing team has warned local businesses about a number of forged £20 notes in circulation.

According to police, a number of businesses - particularly service stations - have been passed phoney notes.

The notes were only discovered when tills were cashed up at the end of the business day.

Police are reminding retailers to use forgery detector measures - if available.

Anyone who has information about the notes should call 101 quoting incident 172 of 22/10/2018.

Alternatively, people can call anonymously to Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.

Police are also appealing for witnesses to an allegation of dangerous driving on the A158 at Thunker’s Hollow near Horncastle on October 23.

According to police, at about 9am, a black BMW 3 Series (2011/12) overtook traffic on double white lines, travelling west bound.

Vehicles had slowed down because of a dog on the road.

The BMW collided with the dog, causing damage to the car’s offside front light.

The dog had to be put down.

Checks on ANPR and CCTV have failed identify the registration of the vehicle.

If anyone has information, call 101 quoting incident number 83 of the 23rd.