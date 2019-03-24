Horncastle Players take on 24-hour readathon

Horncastle’s Lion Theatre took play reading to the limits over the weekend, with their 24-hour readathon.

The event was started at 10.30am on Saturday by the theatre’s Young Stagers group.

It was then up to other members to carry on the reading in shifts through the day and right through the night.

More than 15 plays had been selected, some the Horncastle Players had previously staged and some new ones, which may be staged in the future.

It was also an opportunity to raise some money, through sponsorship, for the air ambulance and the World Scout Jamboree, as well as the theatre.

Pictured are, from left, Penny Holland, Chris Liversidge, Amanda Eastwood, Nancy Shackleton and Dominic Hinkins getting the first shift underway.

• The theatre’s AGM takes place next Tuesday, March 26, at 7.30pm.