Horncastle musicians donate to two worthy causes

Players from the Horncastle Ukulele Group (HUG) took a break from their regular practise to present cheques to two life-saving charities.

HUG met at the Admiral Rodney, in Horncastle, for the presentation of £450 each to LIVES and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Andy Mathieson, who started the group four years ago, is pictured (centre) with Tony Dymoke from LIVES (left) and Geoff Crawforth from the air ambulance (right).

To find out more about HUG, call 01507 522701 or visit their Facebook page.

• Picture: Rosie Price.