Horncastle mum speaks out after teenage daughter hit by car

The mum of a teenage Horncastle girl who was injured in a collision with a car in Boston Road yesterday (Tuesday) has thanked everyone who stopped at the scene to help.

Nancy Shackleton has confirmed her 14-year-old daughter Rosella was crossing the road with a friend, near to Stanhope Road.

She told the News: “Fortunately, the car couldn’t have been going at any speed and I’m grateful that both girls were wearing their backpacks, as I think this may have cushioned the blow slightly.

“We went to get Rosella checked at A&E and she has a sprained wrist and bruised hip and leg.

“We’re grateful to everyone that stopped to help the girls and the driver.”

Police have confirmed that the incident, involving a white Citroen C1, happened shortly before 3.45pm.

It was reported that a second child was ‘clipped’ by the vehicle but no further injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 255 of January 22.