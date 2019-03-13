Horncastle Methodists host prayer day service for all denominations

Horncastle Methodist Church hosted this year’s International Women’s Day - World Day of Prayer service.

They were joined by members of the congregation of the Roman Catholic Church, Life Church and St Mary’s Church, who came together to share in the service prepared by the Christian women of Slovenia.

World Prayer Day at Horncastle Methodist Church EMN-191103-125614001

Pieces of original Slovenian music played during the service.

They also heard accounts and personal experiences of five Slovenian women, from both before the country became independent in 1991 and afterwards.

Red carnations were handed to each member of the congregation as a sign of celebration of the vision that, worldwide, all women can make decisions about their own lives.