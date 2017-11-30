Horncastle Masons give cash boost to nursery

Members of Bolingbroke Castle Masons of Horncastle have presented £750 to the Tim Tin Nursery and Kids Club at Martin, near Metheringham.

Charity steward W Bro R Papworth and four members of the lodge made the cheque presentation to committee chairman

Victoria Evans manager Sarah Coupland and several of their children.

‘We were made very welcome and enjoyed every minute spent at this excellent project,” said Mr Papworth. “This is just one of many donations, made to charities each year from the Province of Lincolnshire.”