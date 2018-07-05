Horncastle man sentenced for drug possession

A Horncastle man has been given a conditional discharge for a year after being found with cannabis.

Callum Middleton, 24, of Waring Street, was searched by police in the Cattle Market car park at 10.18pm on June 13, and found the drug in a glass jar in his rucksack.

He said he had just bought it from a dealer for his own use.

On Wednesday (July 4), Boston Magistrates’ Court was told he had been self medicating with cannabis because his prescription drugs for his ADHD and split personality disorder were causing him to black out.