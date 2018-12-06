Horncastle man sentenced after admitting drugs offence

A court has been told that police found a 23-year-old man in possession of cannabis after raiding a house in Skegness following reports that men with knives were there.

Joshua Smith, now living in Jobson Road, Horncastle but then living in Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, admitted possessing cannabis when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (December 5).

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that as police raided the property in Firbeck Avenue at 10.23am on November 15, six men escaped out of a window, but Smith stayed behind and he produced various amounts of cannabis from his person, saying it was all for his own use and that he had no intention of selling it or giving it away.

Smith, who was not represented, told the magistrates he had been using ‘weed’ since he was about 12 years old and that it had kept him calm and stopped him from getting into trouble over the past four years.

The magistrates told him he was breaking the law by ‘smoking weed’ and guessed that he was ‘probably going to continue to smoke weed’.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.