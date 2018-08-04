Horncastle man ready for a role in ‘Great Pilgrimage 90’

Richard Baldock, the Standard Bearer for the Horncastle Branch of the Royal British Legion, will take part in an important event.

From August 5-9, the RBL’s ‘Great Pilgrimage 90’ will be held to mark the anniversary of the original pilgrimage in 1928 when over 11,000 war veterans and war widows visited the battlefields of the Somme in France and Ypres in Belgium.

Mr Baldock will join 25 other Lincolnshire branch standard bearers - and accompanying wreath layers.

Over 2,200 bearers and wreath layers from the RBL will be joined by dignitaries including civic and military guests from the UK, Commonwealth and Northern Europe in a unique opportunity to pay homage to the fallen of World War One - and all those who made the original pilgrimage in 1928.

They will visit many of the same battlefields and cemeteries.

The event will culminate with a mass march along the original route to the Menin Gate for a ceremony to commemorate the launch of the 100 day offensive.

Over 1,100 wreaths will be laid in remembrance of those who never returned.

After the ceremony, the parade will march back to Ypres market place.

The event is one of the largest undertaken by the RBL and it is a great honour for people like Mr Baldock to represent their communities.