Horncastle man faces trial over alleged child sex abuse

A Horncastle man will face trial at crown court this month, where he will face multiple charges of sexual offences against children.

Alan Walker, 72, of Sellwood Gardens, faces five charges of sexual offences against two girls under the age of 16 in Alford.

All five charges relate to the period between September 2017 and January 2018.

Walker appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 30 to face the charges.

No pleas were entered at this hearing, and the court directed a trial by jury.

Walker is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on September 27, and he was granted conditional bail until this date.