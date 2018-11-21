Horncastle man at Menin Gate ceremony

A Horncastle man says he was ‘overcome with pride and emotion’ after taking part in the Remembrance Day commemorations at the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium.

The Menin Gate ‘Memorial to the Missing’ is dedicated to the British and Commonwealth soldiers who were killed in the Ypres Salient of World War One, and whose graves are unknown.

Peter Richardson travelled to the same memorial four years ago to commemorate the start of WW1.

Together with friends from Horncastle, he actually cycled to Ypres, passing the graves of many of Horncastle’s WW1 fallen en route.

Mr Richardson decided he wanted to re-visit the Menin Gate for the commemoration to mark the end of the conflict.

Travelling with his partner Clare, he took part in the parade and placed a wreath at the memorial on behalf of the people of Horncastle.

Mr Richardson told the News: “We turned up unannounced and without any paperwork. We didn’t quite know what to expect.

“There were thousands of people there - including dignitaries from all over the world.

“However, when we told them why we were there they made us very welcome and invited us to take part in the parade.

“It was an amazing experience, very moving and very emotional...something we’ll never forget.

“We both felt very proud - and very privileged - to be a part of it, and to feel we were perhaps representing Horncastle.”

Mr Richardson, a former Special Constable, said he placed the wreath to remember the 126 soldiers from Horncastle who lost their lives in the First World War.