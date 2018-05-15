Horncastle Lunch Club to relaunch under Age UK Lindsey

Fish and chips will soon be served in the town once more as the Horncastle Lunch Club relaunches later this week.

The club for older people was taken over by Age UK Lindsey back in February, with the official launch of the new club taking place this Friday, May 11.

Honoured guests for the launch will include Coun Brian Burbidge, as well as representatives from Lincolnshire Police and Age UK Lindsey.

The club currently has about 40 members who will meet up twice a week to enjoy a hot meal and socialise with friends.

Kirk Thomson, community lunch coordinator at Age UK Lindsey, said: “Since taking over the club, we’ve had more new people join.”

Horncastle Lunch Club will meet on Wednesdays (11.45am to 1.45pm) for a fish and chip lunch courtesy of Mermaids, in Horncastle.

Once members have enjoyed their fill of fish, they will also take part in a quiz.

The lunch club will now also meet on a Friday.

Both lunch clubs are taking on new diners - call Kirk on 01507 524242 to find out more.

• Age UK Lindsey needs volunteers for the Horncastle Lunch Clubs to help provide a friendly, social activity for older people in the community.

Mr Thomson added: “We’ve increased our volunteers but always need people with a range of skills, but mostly who are prepared to get stuck in and help whether it’s in the kitchen or serving food.”

Call 01507 524242 or click here if you can help.