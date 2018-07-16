Horncastle Legion members take part in Great Pilgrimage

Members of the Horncastle and District Branch of The Royal British Legion will be joining thousands on a pilgrimage of Remembrance to World War One battlefield this August, which culminates in a parade and ceremony in Ypres as part of the end of the First World War centenary commemorations.

The Royal British Legion event, known as Great Pilgrimage 90 (GP90), takes place between August 5 and 9 and will be one of the largest in the charity’s history.

Local Legion members, Standard Bearer Richard Baldock and Vice Chairman John Norman, will represent the Horncastle and District Branch and the local community at the event.

GP90 will mark 90 years since the original Royal British Legion Pilgrimage in 1928, which saw 11,000 World War One veterans and war widows visit the battlefields of the Somme in France and Ypres in Belgium, a decade after the conflict ended.

Richard and John will tour some of the same battlefields and cemeteries visited by those on the 1928 Pilgrimage, before marching along the original route through Ypres, to the Menin Gate on August 8, bearing their branch standard and a wreath.

They will join more than 2,200 other Legion representatives and dignitaries, and once at the Menin Gate, John will lay a wreath on behalf of the Horncastle community.