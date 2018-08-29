Horncastle labelled a ‘ghost town’ as major road improvements get underway

Parts of Horncastle were described as a ‘ghost town’ today (Wednesday) as work continued on the first phase of major road improvements.

West Street was closed to all traffic from the Bridge Street end of the Market Place.

West Street. Picture: Content Editor John Fieldhouse. EMN-180829-110340001

Buses have been diverted ahead of the work which will see the West Street completely re-built and re-surfaced.

There has been some confusion regarding buses while residents have complained that they were not aware Prospect Street would be closed - around 200 yards before it joins with West Street.

Contractors told the News that they had to call police (yesterday) Tuesday after a tractor driver apparently ignored warning signs and bollards and attempted to drive from Prospect Street into West Street.

Stagecoach bus services are not using the main town centre stop in the Market Place.

Instead, they are utilising a temporary stop on Jubilee Way (A158).

Brylaine A7/A7X/A9/G70/G73 will all use the temporary Stagecoach bus stop during the West Street works.

However, Brylaine’s A6 & A8 services will continue to serve the Market Place, using Wharf Lane back onto the Bull Ring.

The company has asked for support from the public during the roadworks by keeping Wharf Lane clear of any ‘unallocated’ parking.

It’s not clear how long the first phase of the works will take to complete.

The second phase will see improvements carried out to the junction of West Street and the A158 (Lincoln Road).

The final phase will see work take place on Langton Hill in connection with a major new housing development.

The entire programme could take until December to complete...sparking fears about the town’s economy with many businesses concerned about a drop in trade because of access issues.

Lincolnshire County Council has apologised for any delays or issues but insist the work is vital.

Residents in West Street have been issued with parking permits because they can’t leave vehicles outside their own properties.

Pedestrian access is being maintained and businesses are ‘open as usual.’

There are also concerns about the impact schools will have when they return next week following the long summer break.

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School - which is situated on West Street - has made parents aware of the closures.

It is understood school buses will be allowed to enter and leave the school site.

To add to problems, temporary traffic lights have also re-appeared on Louth Road this morning (Tuesday).

There were delays on Louth Road at around 8.30 with traffic lights at either end of the roadworks showing red!