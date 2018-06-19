Horncastle hotel is joining the fight against plastic

A Horncastle based hotel is encouraging town residents to ditch plastic water bottles and use reusable bottles instead.

The Admiral Rodney, in the town’s North Street, has now signed up to the Free Water Refill Campaign.

This means anyone can pop into the North Street venue and ask bar staff to fill up their water bottle.

Kevin Charity, managing director of the Coaching Group Inn, which operates 14 popular hotel and market town inns across the country, including the Admiral Rodney, said: “It is estimated that here in the UK around 800 plastic bottles a minute are ending up in landfill or as litter which finds its way into waterways and eventually out to sea.

“Single use plastic bottles are expensive to produce, use up valuable natural resources and create mountains of waste once we’ve gulped down the contents.

“So Horncastle residents keen to do their bit are welcome to call into The Admiral Rodney.

“We’ve already removed plastic straws from our business and are looking into other ways of reducing our use of plastics.”

• Refill is a national practical tap water campaign that aims to make refilling your bottle easier.