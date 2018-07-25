Horncastle fundraiser was ‘picture perfect’

A husband and wife duo were among the people who had their portraits done by a local artist last Saturday in a unique fundraising event in Horsington.

Artist Jake Sutton produced the portraits to help Connor Creasy, a 21-year-old who has battled cancer for many years.

Some of the art work on display

Connor is raising funds for the Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre at the University of Nottingham.

Mr Sutton offered to produce portraits for a donation, with the money being forwarded to the research centre.

Trevor and Jeanette Arnold read about Mr Sutton’s fundraiser on the Horncastle News web site last week and went along to Horsington Village Hall to take up the offer of getting their portraits done.

And not only did they hand over their donations, the couple sent in photographs of the event, which Connor and his mum Verity also attended.

Mr Arnold said they enjoyed meeting Connor and Verity and ‘other wonderful people’ at the event.

They were also delighted with their portraits, saying the money was going to a ‘very worthy’ cause.

Other works by Mr Sutton were also on display at the event.