Horncastle Flower and Vegetable Show was ‘bloomin’ lovely

Crowds certainly enjoyed the Horncastle Flower and Vegetable Show over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The show took place at Stanhope Hall, in Horncastle, on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26.

Horncastle Flower Club also put on a beautiful display for visitors and competitors to enjoy over the two days.

Show secretary Pat Rowett said: “In spite of the very wet spring, followed by the scorching drought our exhibitors did us proud entering 443 exhibits across the 110 classes of vegetables, flowers, pot plants,baking and children’s classes.

“The dahlias and vegetables were excellent quality, and the baking classes well supported.

“Colin Low did a great job auctioning off all the exhibits donated for show funds.”

Trophies were presented on the Sunday afternoon, followed by an auction of flowers and vegetables.

Coming out top was John Jaques with six trophies, Cassandra Sewell won four trophies, Imogen Summers and John Bray both won three trophies, and Olivia Summers won two trophies.

Pictures: David Dawson.