Horncastle duo ‘proud’ to take part in Pilgramage 90

Two proud members of the Horncastle branch of the Royal British Legion took part in the ‘Great Pilgrimage 90.’

The event - from August 5-9 - was organised to commemorate the trip made to Ypres in 1928 by veterans and war widows from World War One.

They visited the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres and marched through the Menin Gate in Ypres, 10 years after the end of the conflict.

On the Great Pilgramage 90, Horncastle’s standard bearer Richard Baldock and wreath layer John Norman joined members from around 1,100 RBL branch to follow in the footsteps of 1928.

They visited battlefields of the Ypres Salient, numerous cemeteries including Tyne Cot and Thiepval - and the battlefields of the Somme.

On Wednesday (August 8) a service was held at the Menin Gate, presided over by the Archbishop of York.

The service featured the largest ever gathering of RBL standards.

Mr Baldock said: “It was an amazing experience to be part of the event and to see over 1,000 standards marching was thrilling.

“John and I were extremely proud to represent Horncastle Branch at such a prestigious event.”

•The Horncastle branch of meets on the second Monday of every month at the Admiral Rodney Hotel (7.30pm). New members are always welcome.