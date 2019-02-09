Horncastle dances the night away in aid of Alzheimer’s Society

More than 100 energetic exercisers from across the area came together to dance the night away for charity.

The annual zumbathon and clubberthon event was held in Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall.

Putting everyone through their paces were instructors Andrew O’Loughlin, Maxine Sutton, Samantha Sorrel, Laura Sanders, Alison Acrill, Michelle Bellamy, Gaye K Williams and Sarah Marwood.

Sarah said: “I couldn’t believe how many people were there it was a brilliant night.

“ I would like to thank every body that came and took part, as well as everyone who made a donation and helped support the event .”

This year’s event was in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The final total raised is not yet known, but already £1,020 has been collected for the charity.