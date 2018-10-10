Horncastle couple to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary

It was 1954 when Hilda and George Mason first exchanged glances at a bus stop in Horncastle.

Fast forward 64 years and the couple, who live in Horncastle, are due to celebrate their 60th (diamond) wedding anniversary.

Hilda and George Mason (aged 80 and 84) were married on October 11, 1958, at St Mary’s Church, in Horncastle.

The couple are due to celebrate their anniversary tomorrow (Thursday, October 11).

They will then be joined by 33 guests over the weekend to honour the occasion.

Hilda and George are holding their celebration at The Ebrington Arms in Kirkby On Bain.

Hilda recalls how the couple - who grew up in the Horncastle and Louth area - were introduced.

She said: “We met in Horncastle. I left school at 16 and went straight into work.

“I was waiting for a bus to work and George was waiting for his bus as he was in the National Service.

“I wouldn’t see him for two weeks sometimes while he was serving but he left the National Service after two years.”

Hilda explained that she was 16 when the couple first met - but they didn’t get married for another four years.

She said: “My mother was strict. She wanted me to wait until I was 21 but I got married at 20 - I wasn’t far off 21 though!”

Looking back at their 60 years together, Hilda recalled how they moved to the village of Thornton for a while, due to work commitments.

George was employed as an agricultural worker and Hilda worked in a canning factory in North Street.

The couple moved back to Horncastle and later had two children - Andrew and Trevor.

Hilda and George also have a daughter-in-law, a grandaughter and a great grandaughter, who is three.

On the secret to happy marriage, Hilda paused before adding: “We work with one another and we help one another.”

The couple are hoping to receive a letter from The Queen after their son Trevor submitted a request to Buckingham Palace.