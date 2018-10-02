Horncastle councillors back calls to improve state of ‘disgusting’ bins

Councillors in Horncastle have agreed to ask for rubbish bins in the town centre to be improved.

It follows a claim by a resident at September’s town council meeting that bins are in a ‘disgusting state’.

The resident, who was not named, said: “If anyone walks through the town centre on a regular basis they would tell you the bins are in a disgusting state.

“All they want is a bit of paint.

“They are right in the centre of the town. They are not a good advert. They are letting the town down.”

Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge said maintaining the bins was the responsibility of East Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council.

He said the town council had previously asked for the bins to be improved - without success.

He said: “We have spoken to East Lindsey and to the County Council. We will ask the question again.”

Councillors also agreed to discuss the possibility of closing off a section of St Lawrence Street to traffic.

Resident Richard Barker said the closure of a one-way section from near to the Post Office to the entrance to an ELDC-owned car park was a recommendation in the much praised Horncastle Neighbourhood Development Plan.

There have been complaints that particular section of the street is a safety hazard for pedestrians, because it is so narrow.

Coun Burbidge said the town council had not contemplated closure, but said the matter could be included on the agenda at their next meeting in October.

Councillors will also contact ELDC to ask if paved surrounds to trees in the Market Place can be improved after a complaint from a resident.

Coun Burbidge said ELDC had previously refused to fund any work because ‘they did not think it was worth doing.’