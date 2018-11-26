Horncastle councillors agree to memorial bench

Town councillors in Horncastle are planning to erect a memorial bench as a permanent reminder of ‘100 Years of Remembrance’.

At their monthly meeting last week, councillors heard that there should be a financial surplus from the weekend of Remembrance events to cover the £850 cost of the bench.

However, councillors voted unanimously to cover any shortfall.

Town and district councillor Fiona Martin, who chaired the Remembrance organising committee, said the final accounts for the weekend were still being finalised.

She told councillors that when pre-agreed contributions had been made to various charities - including the Royal British Legion - there would be a ‘surplus.’

Coun Martin added she had ‘no hesitation’ proposing the town council erected the bench.

From a list of design choices, Coun Martin recommended the bench should feature a horse.

She told councillors: “There is picture of the one we (the committee) felt is most appropriate. It has a horse on it. Horses played a big part in WW1 and Horncastle played a big part in supplying those horses from the Horse Fair.”

Coun Martin went on to say the bench should be located close to Stanhope Hall which served as a hospital for injured servicemen during the First World War.

She pointed out the Drill Hall - used by soldiers before, during and after WW1 - was also nearby.

She added: “Somewhere close to Stanhope Hall would be a fitting location for what would be a lasting memorial to those brave people from the town who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”