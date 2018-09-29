Horncastle community clear up deemed a big success

Horncastle Town Council has said a big thank-you to volunteers who took part in a recent Community ‘Clear up.’

Around 20 people took part - and collected 40 bags of litter in just two hours.

Town clerk Amanda Bushell was delighted by the turn out.

She said: “Far more people turned out than for previous clear ups.

“A big thank s to everyone who took part.

“Many people were happy to do their bit but some stayed for drinks and homemade cake, making quite a social occasion.”

The council intends to organise similar events in the future.