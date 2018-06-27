Horncastle churches lead the way

Horncastle area churches have been chosen to spearhead a new project which if successful could roll out nationwide.

The National Churches Trust (NCT) picked the Horncastle Deanery to benefit from the Heritage Lottery funded project following the success of last year’s churches festival.

Benniworth Church EMN-180626-082518001

The project is looking to boost church tourism and part of the funding is being used to employ a church support officer and that role has gone to Horncastle resident Linda Patrick.

Having organised the churches festival, and also being part of the West Lindsey Churches Festival team, Linda has a wealth of knowledge to pass on to the church teams taking part in the project.

She said: “Every church has a story to tell and I am challenging every church to uncover that story.

“We will be offering workshops and support for putting those stories together.

Fulletby Church EMN-180626-082531001

“We have employed a professional photographer to get our visuals off to a good start.

“We need people to look at what makes their church unique and then let people know about it.”

The project is open to churches, chapels and meeting rooms across the Horncastle Deanery.

Linda is also working in partnership with east Lindsey District Council and the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Agency to help tourism through the Love Lincolnshire Wolds site.

Belchford Church EMN-180626-082503001

Linda added: “These are very exciting times and there is so much we can do to help boost church tourism.

“We are encouraging churches to be open and for visitors to step inside and have a look.

“If the project works - and I am certain it will - it will be great to think we are at the start of something that will be so big.”

The NCT website has an Explore Churches section which details churches nationwide.

Visit www.nationalchurchestrust.org to find out more.