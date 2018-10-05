Horncastle Churches Festival wows the crowds once again!

“Very lovely and welcoming…… a beautiful church with a wonderful feeling of community……. Thank you for the refreshments…. A lovely church, glad you were open…”

These are just some of the comments left in visitor books recently as once again churches in and around Horncastle threw open their doors to visitors.

St Mary's Church, in Horncastle, had a wedding theme.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the 2018 Horncastle Churches Festival saw more than 40 churches and chapels taking part in the weekend.

Many hosted displays and other activities within the buildings, from wedding gowns to vintage tractors, afternoon teas to puppet shows, spinning demonstrations to folk singing - there really was something for everyone.

And it was certainly hailed a great success by the many volunteers who greeted visitors, enabling them to explore these amazing church buildings.

Thanks to the generous donations of National Lottery players, the National Churches Trust was able to receive funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to provide help in the marketing and promotion of the event.

Revesby Church was one of those to open

As a result most churches were amazed by the numbers of visitors their small parish churches attracted.

Canon Charles Patrick, vicar of Horncastle said: “It was lovely to be part of something so positive for our churches.

“These little churches mean so much to our communities and to share their stories with others is wonderful.

“As a result, some of our parishes are already looking to open their church doors permanently so they can offer that welcome to all very day of the week.”

Horncastle's longest-married couple: Andy and Dennis Kidsby have notched up 68 years and are pictured with some of their family

To tie in with the wedding theme at Horncastle St Mary’s, organisers were looking for the longest married couple.

That honour went to Andy and Dennis Kisby, who were married on August 28, 1950 - that is an incredible 68 years.