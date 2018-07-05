Horncastle business takes eco-friendly approach

An award-winning Horncastle business is hoping that others will follow in its footsteps of turning more eco-friendly.

The Old Stables, in Market Place, has ditched their plastic products - such as takeaway containers and straws - in favour of more eco-friendly alternatives.

Kate Giffen owns The Old Stables with her husband Andrew, and says that customers and staff are enjoying the change.

Customers now get their takeaway food and drink served in Vegeware containers - made from plants.

Kate said; “Ditching plastic is very on trend and obviously something everyone is much more aware of now.

“I feel that every little helps and it is pleasing to know that our items won’t be used once and thrown away.

“We also like using products which are pleasing to our customers - the quality of products, such as the takeaway containers, are so lovely.

“Everyone is really happy.

“We are hoping that other businesses in the town will follow suit.”

Kate also revealed that The Old Stables has launched a new hot drink offer - in a bid to further cut down on waste.

Customers who would like a large takeaway drink can now bring in their own resuable mug, and will only be charged for a small hot beverage.

• After winning the 2018 Taste of Lincolnshire Award earlier this year, The Old Stables is vying for a coveted Taste of Excellence award.

To nominate The Old Stables, click here