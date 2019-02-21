Horncastle business comes out on top!

A family owned business in Horncastle is still reeling after being recognised at an annual awards ceremony.

The White family have run the Laurels Service Station on Spilsby Road for 56 years.

During that time, they have always been ‘partnered’ with energy giants Shell - in fact, the business is one of the longest independent Shell forecourts in the UK.

Laurels saw off competition from 1,100 rivals to be named as Shell’s Top Performing Dealer in the United Kingdom at an awards event held in Wales this month.

The family have continued to invest in Horncastle - and five years ago they decided to rebuild the on-site facilities.

Since the major refurbishment, the petrol station has led the way in the annual Shell best retailer competition year after year.

Laurels was crowned first in 2015, third in 2016 and second in 2018.

Their continued success means that the Laurel family will be jetting off to the Shell World Conference - which this year will be held in Sydney, Australia.

Guy White said: “The competition is very hard and the site is judged by over four mystery motorists each year along with four brand standards visits to ensure that the forecourt, the facilities, and the staff are meeting exceptional high standards.

“This year’s awards were held at the Celtic Manor, in Newport, and after a luxury gala dinner the site was awarded and we celebrated into the early hours, along with a delightful and funny after dinner speach from Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards.

“The winning way of the Laurels is not down to one person but down to the whole team of staff and all are very proud and excited by our recent win.

“2019 is going to be a tremendously exciting year for the Laurels.

“The Jamie Oliver range of sandwiches have just landed in store - a fantastic healthy product option for people on the move.

“Later in the spring, a brand new exciting loyalty programme will be launched via a state of the art mobile phone app.”