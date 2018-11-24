Horncastle area tops taste pops!

The champagne corks were still popping at more than a dozen local businesses this week after a night of success in a countywide competition.

Pubs, hotels, coffee shops, farm shops, B&Bs, a baker and cottage accommodation were all among the honours as the Horncastle area led the way in the Taste of Lincolnshire awards, run by Lincolnshire Life Magazine.

Pride of place went to The Old Stables (Horncastle) and The Ebrington Arms (Kirkby On Bain).

They held off strong competition to win their respective categories - The Old Stables was crowned Tea/Coffee Shop of the Year, and the Ebrington Arms Dining Pub of the Year.

Both categories were among the most coveted on a glittering night.

There were runners-up places and gold citations galore - with more than a dozen other businesses coming agognisingly close to success.

Andrew Giffen, owner of The Old Stables, said: “It’s not just a win for The Old Stables, it’s a win for the town and our community, and a shout out for the lovely independants we have here who go to so much effort to give value for money.

“They don’t get their food packaged in cellophane in a warehouse 500 miles away, and trucked in, like the big chain outlets.

“We support our farmers’ market, getting fresh ingredients. We queue at our bakers, and our butchers, and help keep the lifeblood of this market town going.”

A feature of the awards is that businesses are initially nominated by the public, and then visited by judges.

Minting Park Farm were runners up in Farm Shop of the Year and received a gold citation for Producer of the Year, while other gongs went to:

Gold citation - Bed and Breakfast of the Year - The Grange at East Barkwith; Village Limits at Woodhall Spa

Gold citation - Self Catering Venue of the Year - Bainvalley Cottages at Hemingby; Poachers Hideaway at Belchford.

Gold citation - Hotel of the Year - Dower House Hotel at Woodhall Spa; The Petwood Hotel at Woodhall Spa

Gold citation - Wedding Venue of the Year - Dower House Hotel, Woodhall Spa; Petwood Hotel at Woodhall Spa; Scrivelsby Walled Gardens at Scrivelsby

Gold citation - Dining Pub of the Year - The Bluebell, Belchford

Gold citation - Restaurant of the Year - Village Limits at Woodhall Spa; Petwood Hotel at Woodhall Spa.

Gold citation - Confectioner/Baker of the Year - Foxy Cakes and Bakes (Horncastle).