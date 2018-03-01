Horncastle area schools remain closed

As the wintry weather continues, schools across the area remain closed today (Thursday, March 1).

The decision not to open was made yesterday,following advice from the multi-agency county group dealing with the adverse weather which has recommended travel only when necessary.

Chairman of Warn & Inform, Karen Spence said yesterday: ““We would ask all head teachers, leaders of universities and colleges, early years and pre-schools and nurseries to consider whether they open their buildings for business tomorrow and inform their pupils and staff as quickly as possible on their decision.”

Yesterday, Lincolnshire Police announced a ‘critical incident’ had been declared, after more than 70 traffic-related incidents were reported following the adverse weather conditions.

A police spokesman said: “(The critical incident) means that we are working with partner agencies as part of a Strategic Coordinating Group to alleviate the traffic issues and respond to those that need help and support.”

Many roads across the county remain blocked and police are advising only essential journeys be made.