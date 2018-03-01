Horncastle area ground to a halt due to heavy snow

Stay safe, stay warm...and stay at home.

That was the message from senior police officers and other agencies as ‘The Beast from The East’ caused havoc in the Horncastle area again oday (Thursday).

Heavy snow is still halting motorists in Belchford. Picture taken today (Thursday) by John Fieldhouse. EMN-180103-095309001

For the second day in a row, schools were shut, including Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar and Banovallum and Edward Richardson in Tetford.

Many businesses in Horncastle told staff living in outlying communities not to attempt to get to work.

There were reports that traffic is struggling on major roads, including the A158 in the Wragby area and between Horncastle and Hagworthingham.

Many rural routes were blocked with drifting snow adding to problems.

Apparently, some villages in the Wolds remain cut off.

One resident in Belchford said it was impossible to reach the road through the village - never mind the A153 between Louth and Horncastle.

He added: “The only vehicles I’ve seen are tractors.”

According to forecasters, less snow was expected today but the temperatures are likely to remain at or well below freezing with the wind chill factor making it even worse.

Strong winds were also adding to problems for motorists.

Ominously, some reports and forecasts suggests conditions will not improve until well into the weekend.