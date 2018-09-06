Horncastle and Tattershall slimmers step out to walk all over cancer

Slimmers in Horncastle and Tattershall have been putting their best feet forward to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The group, which has a combined weight loss of 650st, celebrated their weight-loss success by walking 5k together, raising £400 for the charity.

Throughout August, they were sponsored to raise their daily step count and they rounded off their ‘Walk All Over Cancer with Slimming World’ campaign with a celebratory group walk along the Spa Trail and back into Horncastle.

The event aimed to raise awareness of the links between keeping a healthy weight and reducing the risk of cancer.

Group member Pearl Francombe has lost 3.5st since joining the group in July 2016 and has been at her target weight for more than a year.

She walked the 5k distance even though she says she ‘couldn’t run for a bus’ before losing weight.

Pearl said: “Before losing weight I didn’t have the energy to walk the distances I cover now, anything remotely active was my idea of a nightmare.

“I just did what I had to do to get by, now I can’t wait to pull on my walking boots.

“I’m happier, healthier, more confident and so excited about the future.

“Completing this walk with all of my Slimming World friends has been the cherry on top of my weight-loss journey.”

Weight loss Consultant Karen Fereday organised the event and says she is “so proud of everyone who took part and groups for their efforts”.