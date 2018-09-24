Honoured guests visit RAF Coningsby as part of charity challenges

RAF Coningsby welcomed two honoured guests last week as they visited the air station as part of their individual fundraising challenges.

On Thursday (September 20) 87-year old former Paratrooper Jeffrey Long paid a visit to RAF Coningsby.

Emma Marianne sitting in a Typhoon. Picture: LAC Ciaran McFalls. EMN-180924-140648001

Mr Long is walking 100 miles made up of 10 miles at 10 different RAF Stations across the UK.

His efforts will raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund and Support our Paras.

The next day (Friday, September 21) the station greeted Emma Marianne, who is undertaking a 2,000 mile, five month walk visiting every RAF station on the UK mainland.

Money raised through Emma’s hard work will go to The RAF Association.