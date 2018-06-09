Home amd Garden Festival at Woodhall Spa

A Woodhall Spa festival which had to be abandoned in May due to waterlogging has reemerged this weekend on Jubilee Park.

Woodhall Spa Home and Garden Festival was originally scheduled for the may day holiday, but the new event has a strong street food element and is accompanies by a continental market serving fine food.

“The spring event was to have been very much plant and flowers led,” said organiser Conrad Murray of Good Local Events, “but we are now later in the season so the focus has changed.

“We have brought in new elements which are not readily available in the UK, let alone Woodhall Spa, including some delicious Street Food from the UK and beyond.”

Included are three different types of Greek Cuisine, fine marinaded olives from across the Mediterranean areas, sensational flavoured coffees and fine artisan cheeses from the UK and beyond.

The event runs until Sunday, with local Lincolnshire chainsaw carver Mick Burns conducting demonstrations of chainsaw carving and selling his work throughout the weekend.

The Garden element is still strong with 70 metres of plant stalls from Lincolnshire suppliers and a strong show of garden furniture and stalls selling plant requisites and leisure products.

Organisers are hoping that the event can return to the earlier date in May which was perfectly suited to gardeners planning their gardens for the year.