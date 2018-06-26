‘Hit-and-run’ collision in Woodhall Spa

PCSO Nicola Stuchfield is appealing for witnesses after a vehicle caused damage to parked car in Woodhall Spa at the weekend.

The incident happened outside the Post Office in Woodhall Spa at around 9.30am on Saturday (June 23).

The driver of the offending vehicle did not stop after the incident.

PCSO Stuchfield said: “The vehicle damaged was a grey Audi convertible and the damage caused was quite considerable, possibly caused by a trailer or large 4x4 type vehicle.

“If you have any information please call 101, quoting incident number 141 of June 23.

“Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Thank you.”