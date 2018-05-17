Historical collection of Horncastle postcards to go under the hammer

One hundred and eighty postcards of Horncastle will feature in an auction next week which is expected to make about £20,000.

The collection, which totals about 15,500 postcards, will go under the hammer in Louth next Tuesday, May 22.

David Robinson's collection of postcards also includes a card depicting the Bull Ring, in Horncastle. EMN-180517-095740001

Postcards was collected over more than fifty years by lecturer, historian, writer and editor of Lincolnshire Life, David Robinson.

Louth based auctioneers, John Taylors, will be holding the auction which is expected to attract collectors from all over Lincolnshire and further afield .

James Laverack, of John Taylors, said: “Believe it or not the collection at one point topped 20,000 postcards but before his death at the age of 89 last year David refined and re-organised the archive, removing duplicates and less rare items. This is the best of the best.

“The collection covers the whole county and spans the period from soon after the introduction of the picture postcard in 1894 right through its golden age in the first half of the 20th century when the postcard was the quick messaging service of its day.

“To satisfy the demand for the countless millions of postcards that were sent every year, photographers shot just about everything - views, street scenes, churches, historic buildings, festivals, Royal visits and even major news events - accidentally creating a wonderful historic record.”

“The auctioning of such a spectacular archive is a once in a generation event.

“To cater for their specialist interests we have divided it into 38 lots, for the most part concentrating on specific towns or parts of the county.”

There will be a chance to view the auction items this Sunday, May 20, from 2pm to 4pm, with extended viewing for postcards only from noon.

Further viewing sessions will be held on Monday, May 21 (2pm - 4pm) and Tuesday, May 22 from 8.30am until 9.45am.

The full catalogue of postcards is also available here

The auction will start at 10am and will be screened live.

To watch the action, click here