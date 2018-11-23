Historic Woodhall Spa hotel wins coveted regional award

Owners and staff at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa are celebrating after winning a coveted award.

Managing Director Emma Brealey and her team were incredibly proud and honoured to win the Best Loved Hotel in the East of England at the Best Loved Awards ceremony.

The event was held in the Assembly Room of the King’s Head Hotel in Cirencester last week.

It is the second time in three years that the Petwood has won the award and is testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at the hotel.

Ms Brealey attended the ceremony with General Manager Janet Lee.

Ms Brealey said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for everyone who works at the Petwood.

“The team work incredibly hard to deliver outstanding service for our guests and this award demonstrates that.

“We are a family at the Petwood and that comes across to our guests who we want to make feel part of that family too.

“What makes this award even more special is that it is voted for by our guests who travel from all over the world to stay with us.

“We are incredibly grateful for their support and want to say a huge thank you to them for voting for us.”

Ms Brealey explained the team at the Petwood will be working as ‘hard as ever’ over the coming weeks to deliver a fantastic Christmas for guests and visitors.

She added: “With a number of events coming up at the hotel and exciting things planned for 2019, there is no rest in sight.”

The Petwood is a regular award winner and secured a gold citation in the recent Lincolnshire Life Taste of Excellence awards.

More than a dozen other local businesses were also celebrating success in the Taste of excellence event, led by the Old Stables (Horncastle) and the Ebrington Arms (Kirkby on Bain).

They won their respective categories.

•The Best Loved Awards attracted over 7,500 nominations from customers all over the world.