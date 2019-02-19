Historic Revesby Estate branches out with new units

The creation of new business units at one of the county’s historic rural estates is set to aid the diversity and growth of the county’s countryside.

The Revesby Estate has just welcomed Joshua Hague as a new tenant as part of its on-going work to provide more opportunities for rural businesses.

As owner of JJH Vegetation Management Ltd, Joshua carries out all kinds of landscaping and green and forestry maintenance.

Working on projects across the UK, he was keen to have a new base in Lincolnshire with a growing number of contracts in the area, and has recently taken on one of several new units developed at Revesby with the conversion of formerly redundant buildings.

Joshua said: “As a business, we were looking to expand into larger premises that were more suited to our needs, and this was perfect.

“My partner and I also rent a home on the estate too, so it works very well.”

For Peter Wiggins-Davies, who manages his family’s estate alongside his father Gavin and farms manager Peter Cartwright, welcoming Joshua and his business is part of a planned programme of activity to keep Revesby alive and part of the community.

Dating back to the Middle Ages, the 6,320-acre estate has been in the same family for more than 300 years and it is the dedicated work of the present generation that will keep it alive for the next 300. Peter sees himself as its guardian, with a true sense of responsibility – combining the business needs of the estate with its community and environment.

Academic agricultural study followed worldwide travel to look at successful estates across the globe, during which Peter identified a way forward for Revesby.

He said: “Above all, I learned about finding our ‘golden thread’.

“This is a sense of identity and line of direction that should be understood and developed.”

For Revesby, a large ‘golden thread’ involved underpinning the community within which it sits, and the new business units were part of that plan.

Peter added: “We are delighted to see Joshua here and look forward to watching his business progress.

“We’ve always had a strong relationship – and very positive ties – with the local community and we take that responsibility incredibly seriously.”

The estate also makes a positive effort to use local services.

The formal legal work behind this latest business venture has been carried out by Wilkin Chapman solicitors, with partner and head of the firm’s Wolds offices Claire Parker assisting.

Peter said: “There is no doubt of the importance of working with people who take the time to get to know our business and its different facets while engaging in how we wish to take it forward, and why we are doing so. Firms such as Wilkin Chapman undoubtedly do that.”

For Claire, meeting Joshua and seeing the project come to fruition has been a real highlight.

She said: “To see the first business in the new units, up and running and doing well is incredibly satisfying and a real testament to the work of everyone here.

“We are especially delighted to be involved in something that clearly builds strength within Lincolnshire’s rural community.”