These historic cobbles in Bridge Street, Horncastle have seen the light of day for the first time in almost 160 years....but only briefly

The cobbles were uncovered by contractors re-building the surface of Bridge Street and West Street as part of major improvements.

According to reports, it was the first time large sections of the cobbles had been uncovered since the 1860-70s

However, they could be ‘covered’ again tonight (Thursday) as contractors start the re-surfacing work.