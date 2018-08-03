High Street under water as thunderstorms strike

The red-hot weather finally broke in dramatic style last Friday evening - as Content Editor John Fieldhouse’s photograph of Horncastle High Street shows.

The heavens opened at around 6pm and within minutes, the road was flooded with passing vehicles threatening to send waves of water into properties.

Thunderstorms and spectacluar lightning continued into the evening.

There was standing water on many routes although locally, there were no reports of major damage.

Trees were blown over in Wragby and Burgh on Bain.