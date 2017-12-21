High praise for town’s Christmas lights

There are many who would suggest Horncastle isn’t always seen in the best light...but when it comes to Christmas it is a different story.

The town is delighted with claims that its Christmas lights are the best in the county....better than Louth, better than Woodhall Spa, and even better than Lincoln.

Town councillors are understandably delighted with the lavish praise.

At last week’s council meeting, chairman Coun Brian Burbidge read out a letter from Debbie Reynolds who lives in Tertford.

Mrs Reynolds described the lights as a ‘fantastic display’ and said that in her opinion they left Louth, Woodhall Spa and Lincoln in the shade.

She said the lights meant it was ‘a pleasure’ to shop in Horncastle - rather than other towns and cities.

Coun Burbidge thanked Mrs Reynolds and said the council had received other complimentary remarks about the lights.

He added: “It’s always nice to receive positive comments and in this case they are definitely merited.

“The lights are wonderful - a credit to our town.”

The town council rents the lights from a specialist company.

It’s a three year contract and this year marks the start of a three year period.

The lights - and the town’s Christmas tree - are put up every year by volunteers from the Horncastle Lions Club.

A key part of the town’s festive illuminations are Christmas trees located outside many of the town’s businesses.

They are decked out in white fairy lights, And this year it appears more businesses than ever have got behind the town council backed scheme.

The council ordered 100 trees and town clerk Amanda Bushell said ‘all but a few’ had been bought by businesses.

She added: “The support is fantastic and a big thank you to all businesses who have taken part. The trees look amazing.’

Any surplus trees have been donated to St Mary’s Church, Scrivelsby Church, and the Communiy Food Larder.

Like the main Christmas lights, the trees were erected by volunteers from Horncastle Lions.

Mrs Bushell said the Lions deserved huge thanks because their hard work saved the council a substantial amount of money that would be involved in employing contractors.

She said: “We’re very grateful to the Lions, the lights wouldn’t be possible without all their hard work.”

Local residents and visitors are also impressed with the festive display.

Mary Jolly (64) from Newark, said she was staying with relatives in the area and the lights are among the best she has seen.

She added: “A lot of places don’t seem to bother, or just put up a few lights. Top marks to Horncastle.”

Local resident Alan Radcliffe said the town should ‘be proud’ of the lights, adding: “They are great!”

The final word should go to six-year-old Abby Taylor who said she thought the lights are ‘ fantastingly Christmassy’!