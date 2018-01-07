High-flying MP is tipped to top the Tory pops!

Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has been tipped for yet another promotion by some of the country’s leading political writers.

She was recently appointed to a senior role at the Home Office by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The former barrister took on the post of Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability.

Now, though, leading political commentators are saying Ms Atkins could be destined for even higher office in Mrs May’s next re-shuffle which would happen in the next two or three months.

Ms Atkins has been named as one of 10 rising Tory ‘stars’ tipped for the top.

According to one national newspaper, Ms Atkins has an ‘impeccable party pedigree’ and has already made an impressive impact at the Home Office.

Her father Sir Robert Atkins was a Conservative MP for 18 years, then an MEP for 15 years.

The report goes on to say: “Ms Atkins, whose husband runs the country’s largest sugar firm, is a junior minister in the Home Office but is tipped to rise higher.”

Ms Atkins never comments on speculation, but recently stressed her ‘first responsibility’ was her constituency which she secured with a record majority in last year’s snap election.

Ms Atkins said: “Becoming a minister is a huge privilege and I’m very lucky because this role very much speaks to everything that I used to do before I came into Parliament.

“I used to prosecute serious organised crime and I had to deal with some pretty vulnerable people in court. I hope I’ll be able to bring those experiences into my role at the Home Office.”

Ms Atkins aimed to reassure constituents worried her new role would take her focus away from local issues.

She said: “I’m absolutely clear that my first responsibility is as the MP for Louth and Horncastle.

“My role as a minister means that I have access, quickly, to relevant ministers when I need to speak to them. I promise I will not take my eye off the ball when it comes to Louth and Horncastle.”

Ms Atkins is one of several Lincolnshire MPs pressing for a fairer Government funding deal for Lincolnshire, and it will also be interesting to see whether she can help secure money for a Horncastle by-pass.